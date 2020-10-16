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How Expensive Will it Get in 2021 (Bob Kudla 1/2)
ADAPT2030 | Civilization Cycle
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77 views • October 16, 2020
Bob Kudla from Trade Genius and David DuByne of ADAPT 2030 discuss how the record floods in China with a de-pegging of the HK Dollar from the US Dollar will ripple through the global economy causing incredible inflation for food and daily essentials. With that said there are many places that will weather the financial storm which Bob discusses as well.

• China Floods
• De-pegging of USD from HKD
• ChainLink Cryptocurrency
• U.S Dollar Shortage for trade settlements
• US Dollar strengthens
• Global Debt Jubilee
• XRP and ChainLink Centralized Cryptocurrency
• Decentralized Cryptocurrency

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