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COP26: Corporate Execs and Politicians Commit to World Governance Scheme
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348 views • November 03, 2021
The much-ballyhooed COP26 summit to stop global climate change ended with a pledge by corporate executives and political leaders to reimagine the world economic system. If the Green Communists are successful in maintaining their alliance with the Capitalist Communists, our lives will be radically transformed over the next decade.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 11/3/21
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 11/3/21
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