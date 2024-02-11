Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Hollywood Finally Gives Vaccine Victims a Voice | Faithful Freedom Show Finale, Ep 153
We The Patriots USA
In the final episode of Faithful Freedom with Teryn Gregson, presented by We The Patriots USA, we take you behind the scenes of the Santa Monica FIlm Festival, featuring our film Shot Dead. Why did Hollywood finally give vaccine victims a voice and select Shot Dead for the festival? How did it do against the other documentaries? Plus, Teryn’s heartbreaking goodbye and hopeful outlook for what is next for her book, ministry, family and more.

The opinions expressed by our show guests are their own, and are not necessarily shared by We The Patriots USA. However, we value free speech and will always fight to protect it! We The Patriots USA does not endorse or recommend any product or service advertised on this program. We The Patriots USA is not a healthcare provider and cannot provide medical advice or treatment.


