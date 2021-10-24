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Why Capitalism Exploits Poor People [Not Really]
Stefan Molyneux
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40 views • October 24, 2021
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Question: “I had a debate with my Pastor a few days ago -- about Capitalism, the free market and the poor. As Christians we are supposed to be concerned about the weakest among us and help them. I see a free market as a way to helping people -- and as the ultimate in ‘free will’ but he can't see past his belief that Capitalism exploits the poor. How do you convince another Christian that it is immoral to support a large government - because if takes away our ‘God Given’ free will? And what arguments can I use to show that a free society will not only restore ‘free will’ but will benefit the poor as well?”

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