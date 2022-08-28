Astrology and The Lunar Eclipse on Election Day November 8, 2022

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Not only will we be dealing with a battle between asset holder vs lender, the lunar eclipse will drop more than a few surprises on the collective. This video is a subscriber request to look at the chart to see if the November 8, 2022 election will take place as scheduled. Our website: Seacoast Astrological Advisory Services https://seacoastastrological.com/ Our email: [email protected] r [email protected] Subscribe to Provocateur Astrology on Bitchute, Rumble, Youtube, Brighteon, Odysee #lunareclipse #astrology #horoscope