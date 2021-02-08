Trump Trial Begins - Necessary Or Political?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Tomorrow begins the bizarre second impeachment of former president Donald Trump. The chief justice of the Supreme Court has declined to participate even though that is required by the Constitution. No witnesses. Is this just a political show trial? Also today: Tom Brady drives them crazy for not wearing a mask. So do celebrating Floridians. Iowa takes a step toward sanity.