Portlandia Philes #4

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00:50 Jaco Booyens on Biden's rescinding of Trump's work against child sex trafficking
01:39 Ed Dowd on Steve Bannon re: engineered distractions from the central bankers bankrupting of the world
02:51 15 RINOs supporting gun control
03:19 free crack pipes
03:35 Ivermectin effect on COVID death toll
04:09 ballot stuffing
04:51 Bolsonaro bikers
05:28 Portland street racing