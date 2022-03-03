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Joe Rogan AVERGÜENZA a medios “masivos”🤭 y EXPONE una verdad oculta
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44 views • March 03, 2022
Joe Rogan tiene el podcast mas exitoso del mundo con mas de 11 millones de reproducciones POR EPISODIO. Y como su mensaje es totalmente independiente, es decir, no tiene una ideología especifica o misión corporativa, esto lo hace un enorme disruptor a la narrativa gubernamental de los mandatos actuales que rápidamente han perdido credibilidad alrededor del mundo. Este tema lo hablamos en detalle en el Informe Planetario. www.revelacionhumana.info
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