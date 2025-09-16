Utah County Atty filed felony charges against Tyler Robinson, accused of killing Charlie Kirk

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Utah County Attorney Jeff Gray has filed felony charges against Tyler Robinson, accused of killing Charlie Kirk. Gray confirmed his office will pursue the death penalty.
Utah Attorney Grey REVEALS why Tyler Robinson killed Charlie Kirk.
Robinson said ‘there is too much evil in the guy’
Kirk ‘spreads too much HATE’