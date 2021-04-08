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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 0898 - Morgan Evenson - Story on the crime w/description of suspect
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11 views • April 08, 2021
Morgan was walking home from her job at an Apple store, when a Somali man got out of his car, chased her down, and tackled her, before stabbing her 14 times as he dragged her through the snow. Bystanders, hearing her screams as she fought off her attacker, came to her aid, causing the man to run off.
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