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NY POST BOMBSHELL LINKING HUNTER BIDEN TO COMMUNIST CHINA & UKRAINE
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12 views • October 15, 2020
The same usual Democrat pay-to-play criminal game that was played by Crooked Hillary and Bill Clinton, was also played by former Vice President Joe Biden and his drug addict son Hunter Biden.
https://videos.utahgunexchange.....com/watch/K3qTiNQSc
The New York Post released an expose detailing links between Joe Biden and his son, who was paid at least $50,000 a month to sit on the board of a Ukrainian energy company who allegedly set up a meeting with the Vice President.
"These are emails linking Joe Biden to his family's cash-for-influence scandal. This is a Biden family grift. This is the first time there has been an actual, physical, evidential link, between Joe Biden and his son and his brother's business dealings overseas."
JOE BIDEN CORRUPTION:
https://videos.utahgunexchange.....com/watch/K3qTiNQSc
The New York Post released an expose detailing links between Joe Biden and his son, who was paid at least $50,000 a month to sit on the board of a Ukrainian energy company who allegedly set up a meeting with the Vice President.
"These are emails linking Joe Biden to his family's cash-for-influence scandal. This is a Biden family grift. This is the first time there has been an actual, physical, evidential link, between Joe Biden and his son and his brother's business dealings overseas."
JOE BIDEN CORRUPTION:
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