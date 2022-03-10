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INTERESTING Times! "The Adam Project" - NASA Time Runs Backwards - Bill Clinton - Scriptures
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137 views • March 10, 2022
In this video:
"The Adam Project" - WOW!
NASA's "Evidence of a Parallel Universe Where Time Runs Backwards"
Bill Clinton is back in "the game"!
Reading some timely scriptures
Curious about the pending reset of time? Learn more here: "The Pending Reset of Time"
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
Find a significant collection in our media catalogs:
https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm
https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm
Follow The Open Scroll Blog by email:
https://follow.it/theopenscroll?action=followPub
"The Adam Project" - WOW!
NASA's "Evidence of a Parallel Universe Where Time Runs Backwards"
Bill Clinton is back in "the game"!
Reading some timely scriptures
Curious about the pending reset of time? Learn more here: "The Pending Reset of Time"
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
Find a significant collection in our media catalogs:
https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm
https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm
Follow The Open Scroll Blog by email:
https://follow.it/theopenscroll?action=followPub
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