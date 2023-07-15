Create New Account
Glenn 'Mission Impossible 7' NAILS THIS about your DARK FUTURE
Glenn Beck


July 15, 2023


Glenn recently watched "Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One" and noticed that it shares some major similarities with his new book, "Dark Future." Both the Tom Cruise film and Glenn's book explore the potential dangers of new technology, especially artificial intelligence. But while Glenn says the movie nails how AI can be used to manipulate and predict, he says it did get one thing wrong.


