Glenn 'Mission Impossible 7' NAILS THIS about your DARK FUTURE

Glenn Beck
July 15, 2023
Glenn recently watched "Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One" and noticed that it shares some major similarities with his new book, "Dark Future." Both the Tom Cruise film and Glenn's book explore the potential dangers of new technology, especially artificial intelligence. But while Glenn says the movie nails how AI can be used to manipulate and predict, he says it did get one thing wrong.
► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck on YouTube: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL
► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: get.blazetv.com/glenn
► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube: / @blazetv
► Click HERE to sign up to Glenn's newsletter: https://www.glennbeck.com/st/Morning_...
Connect with Glenn on Social Media:
http://twitter.com/glennbeck
http://instagram.com/glennbeck
http://facebook.com/glennbeck
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E115OF7vrOg
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.