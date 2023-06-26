Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
This Man Changed the World and You Don’t Even Know His Name #shorts
channel image
The TimeKeeper Journeys
8 Subscribers
61 views
Published Yesterday

Born in Vienna, Austria on November 22, 1891, Edward Bernays is known as “The Father of Public Relations” and literally wrote the book “Propaganda”. He worked with dozens of American corporations, government agencies, politicians and non-profit organizations.

If you don’t know who this man is and how he affected your life, you’re going to want to find out. Knowledge is power.  On YouTube: www.youtube.com/@thetimekeeperjourneys 

Keywords
mind controlpropagandamediasocial engineeringpsychology

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket