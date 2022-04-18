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Transhumanism, Human Bio-Hacking & End Times
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12894 views • April 18, 2022
Transhumanism is a technocratic system that is being pressed by the global elitists and especially by Klaus Schwab, author of "COVID-19 The Great Rest", founder of the World Economic Form (WEF) and driver of the Fourth Industrial Revolution that is bringing about the WEF’s planned and orchestrated Great Reset a.k.a. the New World Order.
Yuval Noah Harari is a lead advisor to Klaus Schwab. He is praised by the likes of Barak Obama, Mark Zuckerberg and Bill Gates.
Pastor Keith Malcomson explains how transhumanism is tied to evolution, pharmakeia (pharmaceuticals), technology and world government.
* Source: A&Ω Productions - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCz4Qb-1lIttNRgB_lQDm6eA
* Transhumanism (full sermon by Keith Malcomson) - https://youtu.be/Yfyt2ZebPHA
* COVID Shot Dangers - The "vaccine" exposed: http://vax.free2shine.net
* For the Sake of Truth - https://free2shine.net/index.php/wisdom/everyone/106-for-the-sake-of-truth
* Don't forget to give a thumbs up and share if you liked this video.
For regular updates, subscribe to this channel and visit our blog: http://free2shine.net
* Fair use notice:
This video may contain copyrighted material the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. Such material has been made available for the purposes of education and understanding of current issues.
Yuval Noah Harari is a lead advisor to Klaus Schwab. He is praised by the likes of Barak Obama, Mark Zuckerberg and Bill Gates.
Pastor Keith Malcomson explains how transhumanism is tied to evolution, pharmakeia (pharmaceuticals), technology and world government.
* Source: A&Ω Productions - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCz4Qb-1lIttNRgB_lQDm6eA
* Transhumanism (full sermon by Keith Malcomson) - https://youtu.be/Yfyt2ZebPHA
* COVID Shot Dangers - The "vaccine" exposed: http://vax.free2shine.net
* For the Sake of Truth - https://free2shine.net/index.php/wisdom/everyone/106-for-the-sake-of-truth
* Don't forget to give a thumbs up and share if you liked this video.
For regular updates, subscribe to this channel and visit our blog: http://free2shine.net
* Fair use notice:
This video may contain copyrighted material the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. Such material has been made available for the purposes of education and understanding of current issues.
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