Lights Out! Manhattan Gets Hit by Massive Power Outage, Large Portions of NYC Go Dark!

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A massive power outage early Friday morning left a large portions of Manhattan in the dark. According to local media, the electricity came back up for most of the area after half-an-hour.
The outage comes shortly after tropical storm Isais battered the US East Coast, wreaking havoc in its path and cutting power to at least 1.3 million customers.-
Learn More:
https://www.rt.com/usa/497369-manhattan-massive-power-outage/
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