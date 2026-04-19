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The Pauline Christianity Bible is the collection of teachings centered on faith in Jesus Christ, salvation by grace alone, the power of the cross, freedom from the law, inclusion of Gentiles, church unity, holy living in the Spirit, endurance in suffering, support for preachers, and hope in the Lord's return. It presents these through 10 commandments and structured chapters drawn from Pauline writings.
Read the Pauline Christianity Bible https://realfreenews.substack.com/p/pauline-christianity-bible
#PaulineChristianity #TenCommandments #GraceThroughFaith #BibleTeaching #ChristianDoctrine
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