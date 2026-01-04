Units of Unmanned Systems Forces leave no chances to enemy troops

00:00 UAV teams of the Tsentr Group of Forces special operations formation destroyed ground robotic systems of the AFU in Krasnoarmeysk direction, thus depriving Ukrainian militants of supplies in the line of contact.

00:38 Servicemen of the 27th Motorised Rifle Brigade as part of the Zapad Group of Forces eliminate the enemy's manpower attempting to rotate Ukrainian troops in Kupyansk district of Kharkov region.

01:23 Lancet loitering munition teams of the Vostok Group of Forces wiped out an M-119 artillery gun of the AFU in Zaporozhye region.

01:36 FPV drone teams of the Sever Group of Forces obliterated a shelter with the enemy's manpower as well as motor vehicles of the AFU, used to deliver personnel and ammunition to the line of contact.

🔹 Russian Defence Ministry