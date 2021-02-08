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Declassifying Deep State's Trump-Russia Conspiracy Theory
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770 views • February 08, 2021
In this episode of Behind the Deep State, host Alex Newman breaks down President Trump's decision to declassify almost everything surrounding "Operation Crossfire Hurricane" that investigated the Deep State's debunked "Russia collusion" conspiracy theory. From what is already known, documents show that everybody involved in the investigation knew it was a fraud, that the claims came from a man serving a foreign government, that U.S. authorities believed the source may have actually been Russian intelligence, that it was all funded by the Democrat Party and the Clinton campaign, that at least one agent was so concerned about this that he quit the probe, and much more. Alex also breaks down the Deep State effort to protect its own minions from accountability in this disaster.
📰Read the Article:
http://bit.ly/2Nr6Kth
🇺🇸 The New American:
http://www.thenewamerican.com/
📰Read the Article:
http://bit.ly/2Nr6Kth
🇺🇸 The New American:
http://www.thenewamerican.com/
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