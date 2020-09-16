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Quo Vadis?
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21 views • September 16, 2020
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Explore with us what the 'new normal', we hear about all the time in the media means according to the World Economic Forum and much more.
You can find the WEF action plan link here:
https://intelligence.weforum.org/topics/a1G0X000006O6EHUA0?tab=publications
I want to attract your attention to the fact that the map is updated continuously. This means that the facts discussed in the video might change at anytime and therefore what is presented here is a snapshot in time.
The article mentioned in the video about gene transfection can be found here:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC2597487/
Like, share and subscribe.
Stay healthy!
You can also support us directly via a Paypal donation here:
https://www.paypal.com/cgi-bin/webscr?cmd=_s-xclick&;hosted_button_id=MTRVBXZWNKZZ2&source=url
Do not hesitate to contact us with your questions and for personal advice:
https://lyranara.info/contact/
Explore with us what the 'new normal', we hear about all the time in the media means according to the World Economic Forum and much more.
You can find the WEF action plan link here:
https://intelligence.weforum.org/topics/a1G0X000006O6EHUA0?tab=publications
I want to attract your attention to the fact that the map is updated continuously. This means that the facts discussed in the video might change at anytime and therefore what is presented here is a snapshot in time.
The article mentioned in the video about gene transfection can be found here:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC2597487/
Like, share and subscribe.
Stay healthy!
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