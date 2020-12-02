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PANDEMIC TRUTH WARRIOR 12
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5 views • December 02, 2020
www.awarriorcalls.com will always have the videos /truth posted.
Knut Wittkowski PhD... this is a 2nd interview that is filled with FACTS to help people understand SIMPLY what is going on and what should not be going on....at the end of the day the lie is there is NO PANDEMIC... never was.
I thank the creators of this video they are the real warriors in our world today.
Many more Dr's are coming forward and this is a must watch/share/dwnld.
Knut Wittkowski PhD... this is a 2nd interview that is filled with FACTS to help people understand SIMPLY what is going on and what should not be going on....at the end of the day the lie is there is NO PANDEMIC... never was.
I thank the creators of this video they are the real warriors in our world today.
Many more Dr's are coming forward and this is a must watch/share/dwnld.
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