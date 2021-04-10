© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Patriot Resistance: Democrats Consolidating Power After the Color Revolution
Follow
2
Share
Report
52 views • April 10, 2021
The globalists/communists/Democrats are consolidating power in a number of ways following the coup.
Recorded April 10, 2020
Cynthia F. Hodges, JD, LLM, MA is an attorney (WA) and the author of Den of Vipers: Central Banks & the Fake Economy (Auriga Books).
Pen name: Tina Foster
Website: cynthiahodges.com
Blogs: leadershipbygeorge.blogspot.com, plasticmacca.blogspot.com
Legal disclaimer: The video does not constitute legal or financial advice.
Recorded April 10, 2020
Cynthia F. Hodges, JD, LLM, MA is an attorney (WA) and the author of Den of Vipers: Central Banks & the Fake Economy (Auriga Books).
Pen name: Tina Foster
Website: cynthiahodges.com
Blogs: leadershipbygeorge.blogspot.com, plasticmacca.blogspot.com
Legal disclaimer: The video does not constitute legal or financial advice.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.