KIDS ESCAPE "COVID PRISON" ARRESTED - DOCTOR FINDS TREATMENT FOR VAXXED AND MORE!

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Wardo-Rants
With every passing day, Australia’s identity as a “democracy” becomes a more distant memory. Instead, Australia is once again the penal colony it was founded as, an island prison with 25 million people trapped inside. New Zealand’s government is becoming more tyrannical, and the people are angry. So instead of easing up on lockdowns, members of the government are talking about giving themselves security, so protect them from their subjects.
Maria Zee joins us to discuss.