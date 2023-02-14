Prime Minister of Italy, Giorgia Meloni On CFA Franc. Straight. Fire.

Posted 20November2022 Ali Mohandes:
° Italy's far-right Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has called out France and its policy over its former territory Burkina Faso
° Meloni suggested France operated a policy which saw it taking a huge slice of the money made from gold found in its mines worked by children
° During a live TV broadcast, she held up a photo of a child working in a gold mine
° More than 70,000 migrants have arrived on Italy's shores this year
° Meloni is now taking a hardline stance on immigration which saw a ship full of migrants turned away from the port of Rome only to later dock in France
eu immigration, france, italy, giorgia meloni child labor, Africa
