Prime Minister of Italy, Giorgia Meloni On CFA Franc. Straight. Fire.

Posted 20November2022 Ali Mohandes:

° Italy's far-right Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has called out France and its policy over its former territory Burkina Faso

° Meloni suggested France operated a policy which saw it taking a huge slice of the money made from gold found in its mines worked by children

° During a live TV broadcast, she held up a photo of a child working in a gold mine

° More than 70,000 migrants have arrived on Italy's shores this year

° Meloni is now taking a hardline stance on immigration which saw a ship full of migrants turned away from the port of Rome only to later dock in France

eu immigration, france, italy, giorgia meloni child labor, Africa

