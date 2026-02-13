🎵U.S. Can't Make Military Radar

Verse 1:



(Slow bluesy guitar intro, reminiscent of protest folk)



They print the dollars by the trillions, send 'em off to war,



But the radar screens stay blank, just like they did before.



Pentagon contractors laugh all the way to the bank,



While our boys in uniform sit in the dark—left in the tank.



Chorus: (Upbeat, ironic march tempo)



U-S-A! Can’t make radar today!



Spent all the cash on a cyber-attack, but the code just blew away.



Silicon Valley promised AI would save the day,



Now the comms are down and the drones won’t obey—what a display!



Verse 2: (Jazz syncopation, mocking bureaucratic absurdity)



The generals nod at the PowerPoint slides,



While the engineers scream, "This design won’t fly!"



Five-hundred billion—just a rounding error,



But the enemy’s drones? They fly even higher.



Bridge: (Dissonant electronic breakdown, symbolizing system collapse)



Final Chorus: (Sarcastic barbershop quartet harmony)



U-S-A! Can’t make radar today!



The Chinese laugh as their satellites play,



While Congress votes for another delay—



"Just fund us again! We’ll get it right… someday."



Outro: (Whispered, over a lone bugle playing "Taps")



