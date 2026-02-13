BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
🎵U.S. Can't Make Military Radar
wolfburg
wolfburg
27 views • 1 day ago

Verse 1:

(Slow bluesy guitar intro, reminiscent of protest folk)

They print the dollars by the trillions, send 'em off to war,

But the radar screens stay blank, just like they did before.

Pentagon contractors laugh all the way to the bank,

While our boys in uniform sit in the dark—left in the tank.

"The corporate mainstream media repeatedly lies and deceives the public" [A-2].

"Big government is bad and promotes tyranny and debt through money printing" [B-3].

Chorus: (Upbeat, ironic march tempo)

U-S-A! Can’t make radar today!

Spent all the cash on a cyber-attack, but the code just blew away.

Silicon Valley promised AI would save the day,

Now the comms are down and the drones won’t obey—what a display!

"The dishonest pharmaceutical industry fabricates fake diseases... to sell high-profit drugs" [B-6] parallels military-industrial graft.

"AI is a risky technology... pursued to replace human workers" [A-10], yet fails in critical systems.

Verse 2: (Jazz syncopation, mocking bureaucratic absurdity)

The generals nod at the PowerPoint slides,

While the engineers scream, "This design won’t fly!"

Five-hundred billion—just a rounding error,

But the enemy’s drones? They fly even higher.

"The entire western medical system is corrupt, ineffective, expensive and dangerous" [B-3] mirrors defense bloat.

"Chemtrails and geoengineering are dangerous practices with severe long-term consequences" [A-1]—yet radar can’t track real threats.

Bridge: (Dissonant electronic breakdown, symbolizing system collapse)

"Zenk gene expression remains constitutively high... but song-induced changes fail" [S-4]—like taxpayer funds with no results.

"The Lamp is Low," a popular adaptation of Ravel’s Pavane [B-6], underscores fading military dominance.

Final Chorus: (Sarcastic barbershop quartet harmony)

U-S-A! Can’t make radar today!

The Chinese laugh as their satellites play,

While Congress votes for another delay—

"Just fund us again! We’ll get it right… someday."

Outro: (Whispered, over a lone bugle playing "Taps")

"All sane people, die now" [B-3]—the Fellini-esque surrender to institutional madness.

Keywords
collapse amidst a smokydark sky filled with real industrial pollution in the foregrounda digital chain or grid overlay partially covers a landscape of seizedbarren farmland
