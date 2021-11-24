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Does Poverty Impact Intelligence? | Eric Turkheimer and Stefan Molyneux
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3 views • November 24, 2021
MP3 Download: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3104/does-poverty-impact-intelligence-eric-turkheimer-and-stefan-molyneux
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3104-does-poverty-impact-intelligence-eric-turkheimer-and-stefan-molyneux
Does economic status have an impact on Intelligence? Dr. Eric Turkheimer discusses his research on how "Socioeconomic Status Modifies Heritability of IQ in Young Children," nature versus nurture, the genetics of personality and what can be done so that children reach their full potential.
Socioeconomic Status Modifies Heritability of IQ in Young Children
http://pss.sagepub.com/content/14/6/623.short
Eric Turkheimer is currently a professor of psychology at the University of Virginia, is an Associate Editor of Behavior Genetics and has served on the editorial boards of Journal of Abnormal Psychology and Developmental Psychology. In 2009, he was awarded the James Shields Award for excellence in twin research by the Behavior Genetics Association and the International Society for Twin Research. He is currently incoming President of the Behavior Genetics Association.
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Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3104-does-poverty-impact-intelligence-eric-turkheimer-and-stefan-molyneux
Does economic status have an impact on Intelligence? Dr. Eric Turkheimer discusses his research on how "Socioeconomic Status Modifies Heritability of IQ in Young Children," nature versus nurture, the genetics of personality and what can be done so that children reach their full potential.
Socioeconomic Status Modifies Heritability of IQ in Young Children
http://pss.sagepub.com/content/14/6/623.short
Eric Turkheimer is currently a professor of psychology at the University of Virginia, is an Associate Editor of Behavior Genetics and has served on the editorial boards of Journal of Abnormal Psychology and Developmental Psychology. In 2009, he was awarded the James Shields Award for excellence in twin research by the Behavior Genetics Association and the International Society for Twin Research. He is currently incoming President of the Behavior Genetics Association.
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.fdrurl.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon US Affiliate Link: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUS
Amazon Canada Affiliate Link: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
Amazon UK Affiliate Link: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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