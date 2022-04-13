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VN Biden Bird Poop, “Arrest Bill Gates”, Soros, Maddow, J6 Footage, Programmable Currency 4.13
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PROMOTION (Get now while supplies last!)
ALGAE OIL DHA: https://bit.ly/DHAOIL
+ The most powerful brain, heart, and overall health supplement known to man.
+ “More important than DNA itself”, says key researcher.
+ BUY NOW, Limited Supplies
Books of the Week
• Shadow Men: An Encyclopedia of Mind Control
https://amzn.to/3uVwLEP
• Six-Minute X-Ray: Rapid Behavior Profiling
https://amzn.to/3JsogEY
TODAY’s Featured Content & Articles:
• Red-Handed: How American Elites Get Rich Helping China Win
https://amzn.to/3H9tOTg
Featured Content:
EXCLUSIVE: FAR-LEFT GEORGE SOROS-BACKED MEDIA MATTERS CLAIMS TO BE A NONPROFIT BUT ACTS LIKE A BIASED FAR-LEFT HIT MACHINE https://undergroundnewswire.news/2022/04/13/exclusive-far-left-george-soros-backed-media-matters-claims-to-be-a-nonprofit-but-acts-like-a-biased-far-left-hit-machine/
SLOW DEATH OF MSM: MSNBC’S RACHEL MADDOW TO SCALE BACK TO MONDAYS ONLY
https://undergroundnewswire.news/2022/04/12/slow-death-of-msm-msnbcs-rachel-maddow-to-scale-back-to-mondays-only/
“ARREST BILL GATES!” – ROARING MASSIVE ‘SUPER PROTEST’ ASCENDS OUTSIDE OF TED TALK AHEAD OF GATES’ KEYNOTE SPEECH – MEDIA SILENT
https://undergroundnewswire.news/2022/04/11/arrest-bill-gates-roaring-massive-super-protest-ascends-outside-of-ted-talk-ahead-of-gates-keynote-speech-media-silent/
“I’m Defending the Right to Express Your Views Under the First Amendment” – Alan Dershowitz Speaks Out in Defense of J6er He Is Representing who Was Waved in to US Capitol (VIDEO)
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/04/defending-right-express-views-first-amendment-alan-dershowitz-speaks-defense-j6er-representing-waved-us-capitol-video/
Why the New World Order Wants Programmable Currency
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Biden Was In The Middle of Dumping On America When A Bird Dumped On Him...No Joke [VIDEO] [feedly]
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Musk sued by shareholders for delay in disclosing Twitter stake [feedly]
https://justthenews.com/government/courts-law/elon-musk-sued-shareholders-delay-disclosing-twitter-stake?utm_source=justthenews.com&;utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators
Jesse Watters: When Dems Lose The Midterm Elections, They’ll Blame Russia
https://conservativebrief.com/watters-61969/
Nolte: CNN+ Paid $300M to Attract Fewer than 10K Daily Viewers
https://www.breitbart.com/the-media/2022/04/13/nolte-cnn-plus-paid-three-hundred-million-to-attract-ten-thousand-daily-viewers/
Former Sheriff Incarcerated for Refusing to Shut up about Guardianship Abuses
https://www.activistpost.com/2022/04/former-sheriff-incarcerated-for-refusing-to-shut-up-about-guardianship-abuses.html
Our Latest Interviews:
"More important than DNA itself?" | Secret of Longevity Revealed
https://rumble.com/vzovsq-more-important-than-dna-itself-secret-of-longevity-revealed.html
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