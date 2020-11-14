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Millennial Mastermind - A New Segment For Millennials
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14 views • November 14, 2020
Presenting a new idea that I am beginning called "Millennial Mastermind". I am giving ALL millennials who are interested a voice to speak their truth. I believe that this is our opportunity as millennials to unite and do our jobs to help make this world better for future generations. If you are between the ages of 22 and 40, I would like to speak with you.
You can e-mail me at [email protected] with your first name, age and a brief paragraph of how you see the world and what you would like the world to be. All ideologies of every persuasion are welcome.
Diary of MillennialMikey Entry #16 - Millennials Dropped the Ball! Let's Pick it Back Up!
https://www.millennialmikey.net/post/domm16
Check out my website:
https://www.millennialmikey.net
MillennialMikey Before It's News Articles:
https://beforeitsnews.com/contributor/pages/738/421/stories.html
You can e-mail me at [email protected] with your first name, age and a brief paragraph of how you see the world and what you would like the world to be. All ideologies of every persuasion are welcome.
Diary of MillennialMikey Entry #16 - Millennials Dropped the Ball! Let's Pick it Back Up!
https://www.millennialmikey.net/post/domm16
Check out my website:
https://www.millennialmikey.net
MillennialMikey Before It's News Articles:
https://beforeitsnews.com/contributor/pages/738/421/stories.html
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