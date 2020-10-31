Donald Trump rails against CNN, Fox News, Biden, etc, at Michigan rally, short video clip

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President Donald Trump rallied in COVID-19 hotspot Wisconsin Friday as the U.S. officially hit the milestone of more than 9 million confirmed coronavirus cases.



Testing in Wisconsin alone found 5,096 new cases, the second time in the past week the state reached more than 5,000 cases in a single day. The state's record, which was hit Tuesday, is 5,262.



At his Michigan rally earlier, however, Trump falsely pushed that the numbers were inflated thanks to greedy doctors.



'You know, our doctors get more money if someone dies from COVID, you know that right?' Trump told the crowd.



'Our doctors are very smart people.'



He claimed that in other countries, like Germany, if someone has cancer and gets the coronavirus, their cause of death is still cancer.



'With us, when in doubt, choose COVID,' Trump said.



In Wisconsin, Trump continued to tout his administration's response to the pandemic, saying 'we've done a good job.'



'With or without the vaccine we're rounding the turn,' he pledged.



Trump, however, could be contributing to the uptick in COVID-19 cases hosting mass gathering after mass gathering, with most of his supporters standing in close confines outside mask-less.



The president announced Friday that he'll hold an additional 14 rallies from Saturday through Monday.



The president touted the fact that they outside, suggesting because of this, he was taking virus transmission seriously.



'I actually like this stuff better,' he said, meaning the outdoor rallies. 'On a day like this, it's so beautiful.'



'Is there any place better to be than a Trump rally?' he asked the Wisconsin crowd.



At the first rally, he made fun of Fox News Channel's Laura Ingraham, who is tagging along with him through three states, for her mask-wearing.