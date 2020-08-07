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Science, Spirituality and Covid 19 and where we are now!
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15 views • August 07, 2020
We are learning that we cannot trust the information, recommendations,
and mandates of our government when it comes to Covid 19. There is an
abundance of misinformation that changes over time and often makes no
sense. We are depending on a test for diagnosis that is far from
accurate, data on the prevalence and mortality that is simply fake, and
a plan to rely on a vaccine that is highly unlikely to be either
effective or safe. In the midst of all this, there are treatments being
recommended by qualified MDs on the front lines that are not only being
denied funding for research but also being censored by the FDA, CDC,
NIH, and WHO as well as YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram and
DropBox.
Dr. Len and Francesco cut through this confusion and suggest the
solutions we've learned from Sweden, where there never was a lockdown or
requirement to wear a mask, and from Germany, that just had a
demonstration of 17,000 citizens who refused to wear a mask, participate
in a lockdown or practice social distancing. The world is slowly waking
up to what is happening and is starting to rebuild the community and
sensibility that we need to say no to the tyrannical mandates of our
governments. We are in both a civil and spiritual war against our
government.
and mandates of our government when it comes to Covid 19. There is an
abundance of misinformation that changes over time and often makes no
sense. We are depending on a test for diagnosis that is far from
accurate, data on the prevalence and mortality that is simply fake, and
a plan to rely on a vaccine that is highly unlikely to be either
effective or safe. In the midst of all this, there are treatments being
recommended by qualified MDs on the front lines that are not only being
denied funding for research but also being censored by the FDA, CDC,
NIH, and WHO as well as YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram and
DropBox.
Dr. Len and Francesco cut through this confusion and suggest the
solutions we've learned from Sweden, where there never was a lockdown or
requirement to wear a mask, and from Germany, that just had a
demonstration of 17,000 citizens who refused to wear a mask, participate
in a lockdown or practice social distancing. The world is slowly waking
up to what is happening and is starting to rebuild the community and
sensibility that we need to say no to the tyrannical mandates of our
governments. We are in both a civil and spiritual war against our
government.
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