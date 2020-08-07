Science, Spirituality and Covid 19 and where we are now!

We are learning that we cannot trust the information, recommendations,

and mandates of our government when it comes to Covid 19. There is an

abundance of misinformation that changes over time and often makes no

sense. We are depending on a test for diagnosis that is far from

accurate, data on the prevalence and mortality that is simply fake, and

a plan to rely on a vaccine that is highly unlikely to be either

effective or safe. In the midst of all this, there are treatments being

recommended by qualified MDs on the front lines that are not only being

denied funding for research but also being censored by the FDA, CDC,

NIH, and WHO as well as YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram and

DropBox.



Dr. Len and Francesco cut through this confusion and suggest the

solutions we've learned from Sweden, where there never was a lockdown or

requirement to wear a mask, and from Germany, that just had a

demonstration of 17,000 citizens who refused to wear a mask, participate

in a lockdown or practice social distancing. The world is slowly waking

up to what is happening and is starting to rebuild the community and

sensibility that we need to say no to the tyrannical mandates of our

governments. We are in both a civil and spiritual war against our

government.