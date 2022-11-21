Balenciaga, You Have Some Explaining To Do

Balenciaga's Online Fashion Boutique recently ran an ad which features 2 young children holding BDSM Teddy Bears wearing Bondage costumes & sporting Panda eyes. The ad, for an unknown reason, also featured a document which leads to a child pornography court case.Is Balenciaga Fashion sexually exploiting children?Should there be a welfare check done on the children seen in their ad campaign?Should authorities check to see that nothing sinister is happening to children by the company?







http://buymeacoffee.com/agent17Q

Buy me a coffee☕ to help keep me online and in your feed.

Like 👍 Subscibe 📰 Share🗣



I can also be found on

Telegram/Truth Social/Instagram /Patreon/Tiktok







