Balenciaga, You Have Some Explaining To Do
Beautifulhorizons2
Published 7 days ago |

Balenciaga's Online Fashion Boutique recently ran an ad which features 2 young children holding BDSM Teddy Bears wearing Bondage costumes & sporting Panda eyes. The ad, for an unknown reason, also featured a document which leads to a child pornography court case.Is Balenciaga Fashion sexually exploiting children?Should there be a welfare check done on the children seen in their ad campaign?Should authorities check to see that nothing sinister is happening to children by the company?


