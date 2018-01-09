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9/01/18 #TRAVESTY: FBI/DOJ Investigates POTUS, Not J_hadists! #FISA #RUBBERSTAMP
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42 views • January 02, 2021
YOU ARE FREE TV
9/01/18 The DOJ and FBI colluded to Spy on the Trump campaign but can't manage to execute a warrant to search the J_hadist compound in Amalia NM! Unbelievable! Something very sinister is going on in how the DOJ and FBI prioritize their investigations while holding our Constitutional rights hostage under the Patriot Act.
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Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
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CRYPTO donation links below:
Happy Labor Day Freedom Lovers!
To watch Tom Fitton of Judicial Watch break down the recent revelations regarding FISA Criminality committed by the FBI and DOJ:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r3lewIOuKm4
GWB appointee, Judge Rosemary Collyer, Presiding Judge of the Foreign Investigative Surveillance Court, ruled that the NSA did nothing criminal in the upstream collection of US citizens' cell phone records:
https://www.emptywheel.net/2016/04/29/rosemary-collyers-worst-fisa-decision/
Zero Hedge reports on the FBI Arrest of the 5 Jihadists of the Amalia, NM, compound:
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-08-31/fbi-arrests-all-five-new-mexico-jihad-compound-suspects
For information on the progress of declaring M_slim Br_therhood an FTO:
https://www.centerforsecuritypolicy.org/2018/07/11/desantis-hearing-establishes-the-muslim-brotherhood-must-be-designated-as-a-terrorist-organization-the-sooner-the-better/
For connections between Imam Siraj Wahhaj, Sr., the Brooklyn Imam said to be the unindicted accesssory to the 1993 WTO b_mbing and fundraising for Islamic T-ist organizations:
https://world.wng.org/2017/06/too_cozy_for_comfort
Female human rights activist in Saudi Arabia faces beheading for posting on social media:
https://www.news.com.au/world/middle-east/female-human-rights-activist-faces-beheading-for-taking-part-in-antigovernment-protests/news-story/178ba84d924769b9ba9b581a6a2a53b5
Thank you to everyone for supporting You Are Free TV with your incredible positive comments, prayers, news links and donations!
Instagram: @mynameismud
Red bubble @mud-pulled (for MAGA mudpill merch!)
Https://www.patreon.com/mynameismud_1984
For Crypto:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
Blessings to all of you Freedom Lovers! Happy Labor Day! WE ARE FREE!
9/01/18 The DOJ and FBI colluded to Spy on the Trump campaign but can't manage to execute a warrant to search the J_hadist compound in Amalia NM! Unbelievable! Something very sinister is going on in how the DOJ and FBI prioritize their investigations while holding our Constitutional rights hostage under the Patriot Act.
PLEASE SUPPORT YOU ARE FREE TV
PayPal: [email protected]
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: PUT THE CODE AT THE TOP OF THE ORDER
CRYPTO donation links below:
Happy Labor Day Freedom Lovers!
To watch Tom Fitton of Judicial Watch break down the recent revelations regarding FISA Criminality committed by the FBI and DOJ:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r3lewIOuKm4
GWB appointee, Judge Rosemary Collyer, Presiding Judge of the Foreign Investigative Surveillance Court, ruled that the NSA did nothing criminal in the upstream collection of US citizens' cell phone records:
https://www.emptywheel.net/2016/04/29/rosemary-collyers-worst-fisa-decision/
Zero Hedge reports on the FBI Arrest of the 5 Jihadists of the Amalia, NM, compound:
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-08-31/fbi-arrests-all-five-new-mexico-jihad-compound-suspects
For information on the progress of declaring M_slim Br_therhood an FTO:
https://www.centerforsecuritypolicy.org/2018/07/11/desantis-hearing-establishes-the-muslim-brotherhood-must-be-designated-as-a-terrorist-organization-the-sooner-the-better/
For connections between Imam Siraj Wahhaj, Sr., the Brooklyn Imam said to be the unindicted accesssory to the 1993 WTO b_mbing and fundraising for Islamic T-ist organizations:
https://world.wng.org/2017/06/too_cozy_for_comfort
Female human rights activist in Saudi Arabia faces beheading for posting on social media:
https://www.news.com.au/world/middle-east/female-human-rights-activist-faces-beheading-for-taking-part-in-antigovernment-protests/news-story/178ba84d924769b9ba9b581a6a2a53b5
Thank you to everyone for supporting You Are Free TV with your incredible positive comments, prayers, news links and donations!
Instagram: @mynameismud
Red bubble @mud-pulled (for MAGA mudpill merch!)
Https://www.patreon.com/mynameismud_1984
For Crypto:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
Blessings to all of you Freedom Lovers! Happy Labor Day! WE ARE FREE!
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