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NWO and the United States: upcoming economic collapse and civil unrest (12)
Follower of Christ777
Follower of Christ777
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FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.

Credits to Greg Hunter (USAWatchdog.com)

According to Catherine Austin Fitts, a financial tsunami is coming in the US, the second beast of Revelation 13:11-16.

This will eventually lead to the enforcement of the mark of the Vatican beast of public, weekly SUNday rest and worship and if any accepts the Vatican beast’s mark, he will be able to buy or sell, to earn a living every day of the week with the exception of SUNday.

Keywords
fathergodholy spiritjesus christword of goddepressionyeshuaeconomic collapseson of godyahabbaelohimimmanuelgodheadfather godalpha and omegaspirit of truthancient of daysfather of lightsthe almightyanother comforterfather of spiritsfaithful and trueaustin-fitts
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