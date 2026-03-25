NWO and the United States: upcoming economic collapse and civil unrest (12)

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Credits to Greg Hunter (USAWatchdog.com)
According to Catherine Austin Fitts, a financial tsunami is coming in the US, the second beast of Revelation 13:11-16.
This will eventually lead to the enforcement of the mark of the Vatican beast of public, weekly SUNday rest and worship and if any accepts the Vatican beast’s mark, he will be able to buy or sell, to earn a living every day of the week with the exception of SUNday.