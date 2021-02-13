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Dr Andrew Kaufman: The VIRUS has never been isolated! (MIRRORED)
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339 views • February 13, 2021
Dr Andrew Kaufman: The VIRUS has never been isolated! (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from LBRY channel Truth Science at:-
https://open.lbry.com/@Alin:7/Dr-Andrew-Kaufman_-The-V-I-R-U-S-has-never-been-isolated!:7
Dr Kaufman is awaiting anyone who can prove the isolation of covid and/or a true sequence of it. He urged everyone to ignore titles of papers and check methods to realize no such study has been produced.
Mirrored from LBRY channel Truth Science at:-
https://open.lbry.com/@Alin:7/Dr-Andrew-Kaufman_-The-V-I-R-U-S-has-never-been-isolated!:7
Dr Kaufman is awaiting anyone who can prove the isolation of covid and/or a true sequence of it. He urged everyone to ignore titles of papers and check methods to realize no such study has been produced.
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