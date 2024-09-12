SHOCKING STUDY BY GEOLOGIST - Dr Yague - Reveals Stunning Details on Science Behind THE WARNING!!

Mother & Refuge of the End Times





Sep 11, 2024





Join Dr Antonio Yague, Geologist and Theologian from Spain who shares his amazing study regarding the natural part of the Warning and what it will look like from an astronomical and geological point of view.





links to reach Dr Yague's works mostly in spanish:





/ @escatologia333 -- Youtube Channel





www.vimeo.com/ondemand/hipotesis -- Subscription channel





www.payhip.com/escatologia -- Online shop





🙏Support Us! Buy the "Mother of Tenderness Medal" here: https://medalsbypatricia.etsy.com/lis...





✨ Why wear the Mother of Tenderness Medal?





✝ A sign of devotion to the Virgin Mary, our heavenly Mother

✝ A daily reminder of Mary's gentle love and maternal guidance

✝ Perfect for those seeking comfort, hope, and peace in life’s struggles

✝ A gift that touches the heart and strengthens faith 💖





PURCHASE OUR BOOKS HERE:

📖​ Buy 'The Most Holy Rosary: Prayers and Mystical Meditations of Saints and Seers' in Kindle and paperback: https://a.co/d/hP1ijdr

📖​ CATHOLIC CHILDREN'S BOOK!

Apparitions of Holy Mother Mary: Five Heavenly Calls to Children!

US LINK: https://amz.run/6sFD

Australia: https://amzn.asia/d/jkxngYf

UK: https://amzn.eu/d/5RL3Wz4





📖​End Times Spiritual Warfare: Essential Prayers and Sacramentals for Deliverance and Protection!

US LINK: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BPB44RFW

AUSTRALIA: https://amzn.asia/d/hjNLU9W

OTHER: https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/the-end-times-spiritual-warfare-mother-refuge/1143070315?ean=9780645665215





📖​ Pieta of the Apocalypse: Essential End Time Prayers and Promises https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0B15MG9PQ/ref=cm_sw_r_awdo_J8S5FVKD1BTDE38SVB2R

US LINK: https://a.co/d/5XuT6vw

AUSTRALIA: https://amzn.asia/d/isEkGkq

UK: https://amzn.eu/d/dsEUjNU

OTHER:https://www.booktopia.com.au/pieta-of-the-apocalyse-ron-ray/book/9780645665208.html





⛪Shop with us❤️

https://motherrefugeoftheendtimes.myspreadshop.com/?utm_source=youtube&utm_medium=product_shelf





🔔 Join this channel to get access to perks :

/ @motherandrefuge





✝️ Visit Our Website

https://motherandrefuge.com/





💜 Please consider supporting this channel through a donation. Donations will go towards basic channel infrastructure, faster internet access, improving video editing tools, paying for professional editing and voiceovers, and other supports.

❤️PayPal Donation Link:

https://www.paypal.com/donate?business=K5RKZW8KVYLK2¤cy_code=USD

⛪ Join our Rumble channel:

https://rumble.com/user/MotherandRefuge





✝️ Join us on FB:

https://www.facebook.com/Motheroftheendtimes/





⛪Join our Telegram Group

https://t.me/+O3VQkRnLHodiZjA1





✝️ Join our Telegram Channel

https://t.me/MotherandRefuge





⛪ Join our Signal Group

https://signal.group/#CjQKIOP6yg4eabl_W0WQhWupVxksJjf_FqiLY1wE3S-xv5sREhCBQr_ReHIJRPXAoMhRIBLv





✝️ Join us on Twitter





https://twitter.com/RefugeEnd?t=UIwMzJQhBk1G7xvcqC5qsA&s=09





​✍​📃​ Please get in touch with the channel for suggestions or to offer assistance with this mission:

Email : [email protected]





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wuTZ1ZGLaho