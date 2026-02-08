BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Is Your Nation Already Conquered By The Antichrist? Video in Description
Yahsdaughter137777
Yahsdaughter137777
178 followers
25 views • 1 day ago

https://rumble.com/v75gguy-is-your-nation-already-conquered-by-the-antichrist.html

Video cannot upload on here so use the link if led to  listen/watch it. 




Unless everyone is marked; no one will be safe. The devil wants to have heaven on earth with peace and safety with every soul belonging to him as the days of Noah ( except few he cannot conquer or kill).

The target is now the unmarked and sealed. The Antichrist won't reveal himself until the devil sits in the temple of God of most people (our bodies) alive and those that are a thorn in his side he must kill. As it was in heaven so it is on earth. It will be people claiming to serve God on mass (devil deceives the whole world) that wants the faithful saints killed. Darkness cannot hide who they are when faced with the light because the devil hates being reminded of his eternal destiny as the father of lies. We are not battling against flesh and blood. Those in darkness are led to believe doing evil is good and to do good is evil. This is the spirit of the devil as he takes control of the minds of people. It is how Abel was killed, the prophets, the Disciples and Christ. The enemies of God claim to serve him in the majority.

Watch as the entire world becomes religious paying God lip service but cannot live by faith needed to please God and overcome the world and the fallen angels whose head is the devil.



