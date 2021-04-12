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Flight Attendant Lost Her Job for Rejecting Oppressive Compliance Cult Ritual
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80 views • April 12, 2021
Flight Attendant Lost Her Job for Rejecting Oppressive Compliance Cult Ritual
Theresa Mullins of http://gentleladyboutique.com joins The Alex Jones Show to break down how she lost her job for refusing to participate in the COVID mandated oppressive compliance cult ritual. https://banthis.tv/watch?id=6070da43565aa7145e827294
Theresa Mullins of http://gentleladyboutique.com joins The Alex Jones Show to break down how she lost her job for refusing to participate in the COVID mandated oppressive compliance cult ritual. https://banthis.tv/watch?id=6070da43565aa7145e827294
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