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VIDEO: Brett Favre Reminds America To Enjoy Every Moment Of Your Life While You Can
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150 views • June 04, 2022
Alex Jones presents a video clip of Brett Favre from Tucker Carlson's podcast and comments on the need to enjoy our lives moment to moment before it's too late.
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