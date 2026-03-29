Save Naturopathy, CHD Vaccine Appeal, Iowa Cancer Surge, CA Ultra Processed Crackdown, Is Food Just Molecules - The RSB Show 3-27-26

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TODAY ON THE ROBERT SCOTT BELL SHOW: Save Naturopathy, CHD Vaccine Appeal, Iowa Cancer Surge, CA Ultra Processed Crackdown, PFAS Pesticides Warning, Pfizer Vaccine Stroke, Reductionist Terms Debate, Is Food Just Molecules, CDC Vax Injury Coverup, Stress Cancer Link, and MORE! https://robertscottbell.com/chd-vaccine-appeal-filed-iowa-cancer-chemical-surge-california-ultraprocessed-crackdown-pfas-pesticides-food-warning-pfizer-vaccine-stroke-risk-failure-ultra-processed-term-debate-josh-bloom-say/