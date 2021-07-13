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The Repairer of the Breach - Bruce Tyson - Isaiah 58:12
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10 views • July 13, 2021
The Babylonians breached the walls of Jerusalem and carried many of the people into captivity. Those who remained were defenseless. Bruce Tyson speaks from Isaiah 58:12 to discuss the breaches of our spiritual walls and how God has called us to receive a new name. Follow the transcript of this message at https://unprecedentedfavor.com/the-repairer-of-the-breach/
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