Houthis say they DOWNED USS Carl Vinson’s F-18 jet
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1257 followers
2
145 views • 3 days ago

Houthis say they DOWNED USS Carl Vinson’s F-18 jet

During mass UAV strikes on carrier.

Add they forced Vinson to flee to far north of Red Sea.

“This operation comes 24 hours after the blessed operation that forced the US aircraft carrier Truman to depart to the far north of the Red Sea toward the Suez Canal,” Saree claimed.

Adding, more about this: 

❗️ Houthis claim to have DOWNED US F-18 fighter jet

The Yemeni Armed Forces say they launched a drone strike targeting the American aircraft carrier USS Vinson and its escort warships in the Arabian Sea. According to their statement, the operation resulted in the downing of a US F-18 fighter jet and disrupted a planned air assault.

This comes just 24 hours after a separate operation that allegedly forced the USS Truman northward through the Red Sea toward the Suez Canal, Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said in a statement.

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
