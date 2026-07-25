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WILL THE BUBBLE BURST? - As Oil Blasts Off & Affordability Crisis Worsens, The AI Bubble Grows
World Alternative Media
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Josh Sigurdson talks with Mark Gonzales about the predictions surrounding the oil market as the Iran War rages on.


People like Ed Dowd who is a Wall Street money manager and financial analyst has previously said the worst case for ending 2026 is a possible $250 oil price. That would be devastating and it's not an unlikely possibility.


Oil has blown past $100 an barrel again as the Strait of Hormuz continues to face heavy shelling and closure. This is of course by design. Destroy one's ability to spend while restricting necessary things like oil and fertilizer and destroy the global supply chain. From there, governments can come in with emergency orders.


Meanwhile, 45% of the stock market is AI or AI adjacent which is a serious problem. Yes, AI is growing, but 90% of companies are likely to fail in their endeavors with it as the market gets more and more centralized. We could be facing a historic bubble which is ironic as the very system that would be brought in place to replace the current market system is built with AI.


In this video, Mark Gonzales breaks down his thoughts on the AI bubble, the oil price and where he sees this going in the short and long term. He also delves into real world solutions which are obviously incredibly important at this time.


Prepare yourselves and succeed or ignore the problems and face the consequences!


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World Alternative Media

2026

Keywords
freedomnewspoliticseconomyfederal reserveaiartificial intelligencemarketsconspiracyoilstrait of hormuzstock marketbubbleiran warjosh sigurdsongreat reseted dowdwaminfaltionmark gonzales
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