Dolly Safran's Critique of Brian Ruhe's ET Hypothesis - Part 1 of 5 Intro

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Part 1 of 5. I'm asking some people to give me a critique of: Brian Ruhe's ET Hypothesis with AI Video Quality https://www.bitchute.com/video/xLGY2b07RYXx/ . Dolly Safran was the first. She has been a recent guest at two Meetups. You can scroll down. In Part 1 Dolly gave me her feedback and expressed some of her views on the nature of the ETs.
Dolly Safran's YouTube channel https://www.youtube.com/@dollysafran9107
Please download any of my videos and copy them to your own channels to spread the word. There's no copyright issue.
Join our Meetup and be in our Zoom videos! https://www.meetup.com/preparing-for-alien-contact
All video playlists: https://www.bitchute.com/profile/yRDt6pN0WgUf/ or click on "The Brian Ruhe Show" and scroll down.
Donate: http://www.brianruhe.ca/please-donate/
Bitcoin: 15Ls63J21zzhAPE7ke4P2JhaHyAEhUrJVe
Volunteer your time. Be part of a group. https://www.brianruhe.ca/volunteer/
My website: http://www.brianruhe.ca
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https://twitter.com/BrianRuhe
https://vk.com/brianruhe
MP3 audios and video at: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/brianruhe
My priorities: http://www.brianruhe.ca/welcome
Flickr: https://www.flickr.com/photos/194226686@N07
My three books are available at Amazon.
https://www.amazon.com/s?k=brian+ruhe&crid=1ZU2U0DOIY0QG&sprefix=%2Caps%2C101&ref=nb_sb_ss_recent_1_0_recent
Phone into Brian Ruhe's live radio show at 1-603-635-4946 any Tuesday from 6-8 pm EST at Studio B at https://revolution.radioPart 1 of 5. I'm asking some people to give me a critique of: Brian Ruhe's ET Hypothesis with AI Video Quality https://www.bitchute.com/video/xLGY2b07RYXx/ . Dolly Safran was the first. She has been a recent guest at two Meetups. You can scroll down. In Part 1 Dolly gave me her feedback and expressed some of her views on the nature of the ETs. Dolly Safran's YouTube channel https://www.youtube.com/@dollysafran9107 Please download any of my videos and copy them to your own channels to spread the word. There's no copyright issue. Join our Meetup and be in our Zoom videos! https://www.meetup.com/preparing-for-alien-contact All video playlists: https://www.bitchute.com/profile/yRDt6pN0WgUf/ or click on "The Brian Ruhe Show" and scroll down. Donate: http://www.brianruhe.ca/please-donate/ Bitcoin: 15Ls63J21zzhAPE7ke4P2JhaHyAEhUrJVe Volunteer your time. Be part of a group. https://www.brianruhe.ca/volunteer/ My website: http://www.brianruhe.ca https://www.facebook.com/brian.ruhe.353 https://twitter.com/BrianRuhe https://vk.com/brianruhe MP3 audios and video at: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/brianruhe My priorities: http://www.brianruhe.ca/welcome Flickr: https://www.flickr.com/photos/194226686@N07 My three books are available at Amazon. https://www.amazon.com/s?k=brian+ruhe&crid=1ZU2U0DOIY0QG&sprefix=%2Caps%2C101&ref=nb_sb_ss_recent_1_0_recent Phone into Brian Ruhe's live radio show at 1-603-635-4946 any Tuesday from 6-8 pm EST at Studio B at https://revolution.radio