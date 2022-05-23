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DEVOLVED Vol 1 A Fortified Election DauntlessDialogue Patel Patriot
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118 views • May 23, 2022
DauntlessDialogue Published December 28, 2021
If the 2020 US presidential election was rigged against Donald Trump, is it possible the military was prepared well in advance of this election to monitor for fraud? Is there any evidence to indicate that white hats in the American government knew Biden would steal the election and caught him, triggering a continuity of government plan to save the republic? Based on the research of Patel Patriot, DEVOLVED is a series investigating the concept of “devolution” which is when a government’s chain of command is decentralized to circumvent the Constitutional provisions for succession.
Donorbox to support the Devolved series: https://donorbox.org/devolution-series-devolved-docuseries
Read the article series: www.devolution.link
Telegram: https://t.me/s/patelpatriot
I want to welcome all of my new subscribers to this channel. Please be sure to follow me on YouTube because for some reason they haven't kicked me off yet.
https://www.youtube.com/c/DauntlessDialogue
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/HI5c0vtUaY0A/
https://twitter.com/dauntlessdialog
https://www.instagram.com/dauntless_dialogue/
https://gab.com/DauntlessDialogue
https://ugetube.com/@DauntlessDialogue
A film series by Adam Riva
More redpill videos and info here:
https://patriots.win/p/15HIhWzTCT/
If the 2020 US presidential election was rigged against Donald Trump, is it possible the military was prepared well in advance of this election to monitor for fraud? Is there any evidence to indicate that white hats in the American government knew Biden would steal the election and caught him, triggering a continuity of government plan to save the republic? Based on the research of Patel Patriot, DEVOLVED is a series investigating the concept of “devolution” which is when a government’s chain of command is decentralized to circumvent the Constitutional provisions for succession.
Donorbox to support the Devolved series: https://donorbox.org/devolution-series-devolved-docuseries
Read the article series: www.devolution.link
Telegram: https://t.me/s/patelpatriot
I want to welcome all of my new subscribers to this channel. Please be sure to follow me on YouTube because for some reason they haven't kicked me off yet.
https://www.youtube.com/c/DauntlessDialogue
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/HI5c0vtUaY0A/
https://twitter.com/dauntlessdialog
https://www.instagram.com/dauntless_dialogue/
https://gab.com/DauntlessDialogue
https://ugetube.com/@DauntlessDialogue
A film series by Adam Riva
More redpill videos and info here:
https://patriots.win/p/15HIhWzTCT/
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