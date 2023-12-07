Create New Account
PEARL HARBOR FALSE FLAG 82 YRS. AGO TODAY! EVIL!
EARTH SHAKING NEWS
Published a day ago

CORRUPT PRESIDENT ROOSEVELT KNEW ABOUT THIS DEADLY ATTACK A FEW DAYS BEFORE IT HAPPENED AND DIDN'T DO A DAMN THING ABOUT IT. WHY? THIS JEW WAS WORKING WITH THE SATANIC ELITE TO GENERATE MONEY FOR THEIR OWN SELFISH INTERESTS. EVERY WAR IS A FLASE FLAG AND THE SATANIC ELITE DON'T GIVE A DAMN WHO THEY SACRIFICE IN THE PROCESS. PREP, ARMUP, PRAY AND GET THE HELL OUT OF THE WAY. THESE EVIL BASTARDS ARE GUNING FOR ALL OF US NOW.

Keywords
militaryufoocculteconomyreligionwarhistorynew world ordersatanismstock marketsexend timesdevil sign

