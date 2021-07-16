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The Other "First" President: Samuel Huntington
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75 views • July 16, 2021
Born July 16, 1731, Samuel Huntington was a signer of both the Declaration of Independence and the Articles of Confederation. He was also President of the 2nd Continental Congress when the Articles went into effect in March 1781. Since this was the first constitution for the United States, did this make Huntington the real First President? Some historians think so, but there’s a strong case against it too.
Path to Liberty. Fast Friday Edition: July 16, 2021
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Path to Liberty. Fast Friday Edition: July 16, 2021
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
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