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Is it live or is it Memorex? Did the History Channel predict Covid 19?
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91 views • April 02, 2020
Special thanks to Mike Callies for reminding of this segment in the History's channels Tribulation movie.
Thanks to John at the The Prepared Mind who used this title, Is it live or is it Memorex, on one of his videos. John has been above the curve on everything for years.
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCFAUyAsydT57gwoMbeLBsNA
Thanks to John at the The Prepared Mind who used this title, Is it live or is it Memorex, on one of his videos. John has been above the curve on everything for years.
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCFAUyAsydT57gwoMbeLBsNA
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