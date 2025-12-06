Portland Jury Lets Serial Black Stabber WALK FREE Because Victim Said N-Word AFTER Being Stabbed

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Portland just hit peak clown world.A repeat-offender knife-wielding maniac with multiple prior stabbings on his record gets in strangers’ faces at 3 a.m., starts a fight, pulls a blade, and stabs a random white guy in the shoulder.The victim, bleeding out, screams the N-word on camera… and somehow THAT’S what the woke Multnomah County jury cares about. Self-defense? Acquitted. Free to stab again tomorrow.This is what happens when the “woke mind virus” infects an entire justice system: serial criminals walk while victims get blamed for hurting the feelings of their attackers. If the races were reversed, it’d be a national hate-crime circus. But in Portland? Crickets and virtue signals.Welcome to the city where justice is decided by victimhood bingo and common sense is hate speech.Drop a like if you’re tired of this insanity, comment “Woke = Broken” if you agree, and subscribe – because they’re coming for the rest of the country next.
Follow me on
X.com : https://x.com/RechargeFreedom
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom
Locals: https://rechargefreedom.locals.com/
Buy me a coffee:
Bitcoin donations: bc1qlh0kknjkjtem0qpdktrlnj0khdnxmrqkh8d77n
Locals: https://rechargefreedom.locals.com/ (Subscribe + pay if you like)
✅ Subscribe for more unfiltered takes, hit the like button if you’re ready to take back your freedom, and drop a comment to tell us your thoughts 🗳️