Portland Jury Lets Serial Black Stabber WALK FREE Because Victim Said N-Word AFTER Being Stabbed
Recharge Freedom
Recharge Freedom
359 followers
1
67 views • 21 hours ago

Portland just hit peak clown world.A repeat-offender knife-wielding maniac with multiple prior stabbings on his record gets in strangers’ faces at 3 a.m., starts a fight, pulls a blade, and stabs a random white guy in the shoulder.The victim, bleeding out, screams the N-word on camera… and somehow THAT’S what the woke Multnomah County jury cares about. Self-defense? Acquitted. Free to stab again tomorrow.This is what happens when the “woke mind virus” infects an entire justice system: serial criminals walk while victims get blamed for hurting the feelings of their attackers. If the races were reversed, it’d be a national hate-crime circus. But in Portland? Crickets and virtue signals.Welcome to the city where justice is decided by victimhood bingo and common sense is hate speech.Drop a like if you’re tired of this insanity, comment “Woke = Broken” if you agree, and subscribe – because they’re coming for the rest of the country next.


X.com : https://x.com/RechargeFreedom

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom

Locals: https://rechargefreedom.locals.com/


Bitcoin donations: bc1qlh0kknjkjtem0qpdktrlnj0khdnxmrqkh8d77n

Locals: https://rechargefreedom.locals.com/ (Subscribe + pay if you like)


Keywords
wokeportlandviolent crimestabbingmultnomah countymike schmidttgary edwardsserial stabbermax stopwoke juryjury notificationvictimhood hierarchywoke my virusleave portland
