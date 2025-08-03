How are things looking out there in Bizarro World? (Be glad you're not a retard!)

I threw together three reports, all from yesterday. We're dealing with some real retards out there. Many of them aren't figuring this out! Some are though.

Note all the needles plunging into arms or close ups of needles and vials. I've pointed this out in my first videos back in 2021. They're trying to desensitize everyone into thinking this is normal behavior.

Sources

https://youtube.com/shorts/qpDJFFlEpFg?si=MoQ7lWfEY17xF372

Bar exam story

https://nypost.com/2025/08/01/us-news/fordham-law-grad-goes-into-cardiac-arrest-during-ny-bar-exam-and-test-continues-reports/

My local news

https://youtu.be/JDiiFg0JNzs?si=ZWHMVTn_A2Qda5QK

Libtards dancing crazy

https://x.com/BGatesIsaPyscho/status/1951318213230227882

Music: John Wick 4 - Ruska Roma

Comedian: Bill Hicks

Check out some cool duds at the store:

https://kurganwear.printify.me

I'm on Twitter: https://x.com/kurganreport

This video shows you how to run a search on VAERS:

https://old.bitchute.com/video/DTWs4oouteSY/

Source: https://wonder.cdc.gov/vaers.html

More data here:

https://www.openvaers.com/covid-data/mortality

You can help support Kurgan's coffee addiction by donating here:

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/thekurganru

Email me with info or to say hello:

[email protected]

We have cool T-shirts and mugs!

https://kurganwear.printify.me/category/all/1

Mirrored - The Kurgan Report