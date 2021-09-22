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Melbourne Australia Pharma-Nazis Shooting Rubber Bullets at Peaceful Protesters at "Shrine of Remembrance". Of course for their health - 092221
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141 views • September 22, 2021
Australia: Pharma-Nazis shooting at kids in Melbourne. Of course for their health!!!
Daily Pharma-Fascism terrorism! When will it end? When will we all together raise against the tyranny of the DNA manipulating Vaccines-Nazis?!
https://t.me/c/1446848956/173324
Daily Pharma-Fascism terrorism! When will it end? When will we all together raise against the tyranny of the DNA manipulating Vaccines-Nazis?!
https://t.me/c/1446848956/173324
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